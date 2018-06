Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman on Saturday took oath of his office at a ceremony in Governor House.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair administered the oath.

Fazl-ur-Rehman was nominated for the slot to see the province through the elections scheduled for July 25. He served as chief secretary from 2007 to 2010.

No other province has nominated a caretaker chief minister so far.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd June 2018