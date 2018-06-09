Fauzia Wahab’s son vows to resolve Karachi’s water crisis

June 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, son of late Pakistan Peoples Party leader Fauzia Wahab, will be contesting the 2018 general elections from the PS-111 Karachi constituency.

“I will be filing my nomination papers for PS 111 (previously 113),” he posted on Twitter. “I will Insha Allah work for a progressive, prosperous and tolerant Pakistan.”

Wahab was elected into Parliament’s Upper House on a general seat and served from March 2012 to March 2018.

He aims to resolve the water crisis in the city.

“My agenda will be resolving the water crisis in the constituency and ensuring that every person has access to water.”

 
 
 

