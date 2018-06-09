Farooq Sattar submits nomination papers for three constituencies

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (PIB) leader Dr Farooq Sattar submitted on Saturday nomination papers to contest the elections from three National Assembly constituencies in Karachi — NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247 — while MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi is likely to contest the polls from NA-243

It will be decided later whether I will contest the polls from one of these seats or some other constituency, said Sattar.

Rejecting rumors that his party was looking to boycott the elections, the MQM leader said he never used the word boycott. He also claimed that the party is still facing restrictions regarding political activities. We have not been given our offices back, he added.

He alleged that the caretaker setup in the province is pro-Pakistan Peoples Party. He went on to accuse PPP leaders of spending money in the province, which is tantamount to pre-poll rigging.

Ali Raza Abidi to face Imran Khan in NA-243

Sattar revealed that Abidi will go up against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan in NA-243. Earlier, Abidi had announced that he would not contest the elections unless both factions of the MQM reunite.

Other prominent candidates who have filed nomination papers to contest the election from the constituency include Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM and PSP’s Muzammil Qureshi, who was elected from the constituency in 2013 on the MQM’s ticket.

Aamir Liaquat to contest election from NA-245

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who joined PTI, announced that he will be contesting the election from NA-245. “I will submit my nomination papers on Monday,” he said.