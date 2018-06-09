Faisal Sabzwari, Aamir Khan decide not to contest general elections

Faisal Sabzwari and Aamir Khan, the two senior leaders of MQM-P have decided not to contest upcoming general elections, SAMAA reported on Friday.

According to details, the two leaders have informed the party’s co-ordination committee about their decision.

Sabzwari and Khan said that they want to give chance to news faces within the party and would only focus on party’s election campaign.

MQM, the party that ruled the urban Sindh for almost three decades, was divided into two groups after the senior leaders developed differences over the allotment of senate tickets in February this year.

According to party leaders, the efforts are underway to re-unite PIB and Bahadurabad camps. Dr. Farooq Sattar, the leader of Bahadurabad group, has already hinted at boycotting the elections, If the two groups failed to re-unite.