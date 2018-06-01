Elections to be held on time: Nasirul Mulk

June 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has said holding of transparent elections is his top and foremost priority.

In an informal chat with media persons after his oath taking ceremony, he said the elections will be held on time.

He said I will work according to the mandate given to me.

Nasirul Mulk said today is my first day at job and I am starting work right away.

To a question, he said the size of federal cabinet would be small.

The caretaker Prime Minister also expressed good wishes for his predecessor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Earlier, outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also presented Guard of Honor in Islamabad on Friday.

A smartly turned out contingent of all three services presented him the Guard of Honor.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

