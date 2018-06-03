Election date, nomination papers unchanged, rules Supreme Court

The general election will happen on July 25, ruled the Supreme Court.

The top court suspended on Sunday the order of the Lahore High Court. The high court had nullified on Friday the nomination forms of the electoral candidates for the upcoming general elections. It had ruled that the nomination forms of the electoral candidates do not seek crucial information and declarations such as educational and criminal backgrounds and dual nationality.

Ayaz Sadiq, the former speaker of National Assembly, and the Election Commission had filed petitions challenging the high court’s ruling. According to them, the ruling would delay elections. They said they approached the top court as they did not want the elections to be postponed.

On Sunday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed the apex court bench that announced the verdict that nullified that Lahore High Court’s order.

Khurshid Shah, the former opposition leader in the National Assembly, said the Supreme Court’s verdict upheld the Parliament’s supremacy. He said that only the Parliament had the right to amend the nomination papers. “The elections should happen on time,” he said.

After the verdict, the Election Commission announced that candidates can file nomination papers between June 4 and June 8. The list of candidates will be displayed on June 8. There is no other change in the election schedule, said the commission.

Earlier, the nomination papers were to be filed between June 2 and June 6.

Story first published: 3rd June 2018