ECP to appoint caretaker CMs in Punjab, Balochistan

The Election Commission will decide on names for caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Balochistan as parliamentary committees of the two provinces have failed to reach consensus.

Both the assemblies completed their constitutional term on May 31, according to Election Commission.

The chief ministers and opposition leaders of the two assemblies had to decide names of caretaker chief ministers by June 3rd, but could not.

Resultantly, the matter was referred to parliamentary committees which had to decide the issue by Wednesday; however, due to the deadlock, the matter will now be taken up by election commission, ECP spokesman said.

In Punjab, both PTI and PML-N are stick to their nominees for the slot.

PTI and named defence analyst Dr. Hassan Askari and columnist Ayaz Amir, while PML-N has proposed the names of Admiral (retd) Zakaullah and Justice (retd) Sair Ali.

In Balochistan, the six-member parliamentary committee met on the nomination of caretaker CM in Quetta today (Wednesday), but former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bezinjo boycotted the meeting owing to his reservations.

The government side has nominated Allauddin Marri and Sardar Shoukat Popalzai while the opposition’s nominees are Ashraf Jahangir Qazi and Muhammad Aslam Bhotani.