ECP rejects PML-N’s reservations over Askari’s appointment as Punjab CM

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected PML-N’s reservations over the appointment of Hasan Askari Rizvi as Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister.

“The appointment of caretaker Punjab CM could not be challenged,” ECP spokesman Nadeem Qasim told SAMAA anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal.

“Article 224 of the constitution gives the ECP complete authority to take a decision on the appointment of caretaker CM,” Mr. Qasim said. “Not even the ECP could review its decision after a notification was issued.”

He said the Hasan Askari Rizvi was among the people whose names were forwarded by both the government and opposition.

Khurram Dastgir, a senior PML-N leader, said that his party has risen objections over Mr. Rizvi’s appointment as Punjab caretaker CM. “The controversial appointment will have a negative impact on the upcoming elections.”

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, the former opposition leader in Punjab assembly, said Hasan Askari Rizvi has never supported the PTI.