ECP issues revised schedule for nomination papers

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Election Commission has issued a new schedule for accepting nomination papers from candidates contesting the July 25 general election.

According to ECP, the nomination papers will now be accepted from June 4 to 8. The names of candidates will be published on June 8.

The process of scrutiny of candidates will be completed by June 14 and a final list of candidates will be issued on June 27.

There has been no change in other election schedule.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

See Also

Election date, nomination papers unchanged, rules Supreme Court

June 3, 2018 1:24 pm

Election body goes to Supreme Court against high court rulings, raising delay fears

June 2, 2018 2:39 pm

ECP calls emergency meeting to discuss court verdicts

June 2, 2018 10:38 am

ECP issues election schedule

May 31, 2018 6:00 pm

ECP official addresses fears of delay in elections

May 30, 2018 3:03 pm

US unaware if it would send observers for July 25 election

May 30, 2018 10:48 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.