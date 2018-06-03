ECP issues revised schedule for nomination papers

The Election Commission has issued a new schedule for accepting nomination papers from candidates contesting the July 25 general election.
According to ECP, the nomination papers will now be accepted from June 4 to 8. The names of candidates will be published on June 8.
The process of scrutiny of candidates will be completed by June 14 and a final list of candidates will be issued on June 27.
There has been no change in other election schedule.
