ECP issues revised schedule for nomination papers

The Election Commission has issued a new schedule for accepting nomination papers from candidates contesting the July 25 general election.

According to ECP, the nomination papers will now be accepted from June 4 to 8. The names of candidates will be published on June 8.

The process of scrutiny of candidates will be completed by June 14 and a final list of candidates will be issued on June 27.

There has been no change in other election schedule.

Story first published: 3rd June 2018