ECP freezes local governments’ development funds to ensure fairness in polls

June 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan has frozen the development funds of all the local governments till the next elections.

The developments funds would remain frozen till the results of the general elections are announced.

According to an ECP spokesman, the development funds of all the local governments in all the four provinces, Islamabad and Cantonment Boards have been frozen.

The spokesman said the ECP has been mandated to organize fair and free elections and the current move was aimed at stopping the local government from influencing the general elections.

On May 31, the elected governments in Islamabad and all the four provinces have handed over power to caretaker set ups after completing their tenures. The general elections will be held on July 25.

 
 
 

