Election body goes to Supreme Court against high court rulings, raising delay fears

June 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Election Commission has decided to go to the Supreme Court against decisions taken by the high courts, setting off fears that the elections may be postponed.

The decision was announced by Additional Secretary Admin, Akhtar Nazeer, following an emergency meeting of the commission. He said the meeting discussed rulings by the Lahore, Islamabad and Balochistan high courts.

On Friday, the LHC annulled 19 clauses of nomination papers prepared by Parliament for the elections. It ordered the ECP to prepare new nomination papers and again add the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Separately, the Balochistan High Court declared on Friday the delimitation of eight provincial electoral constituencies null and void in Quetta, ordering the ECP to re-conduct delimitation.

The Islamabad High Court set aside the delimitation of constituencies in four districts and four cities of Punjab, ordering the ECP to decide the disputes on June 4.

The court rulings have upset the election schedule.

“We consulted on the court verdicts and decided to immediately go to the Supreme Court,” Nazeer told reporters following the meeting. It was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan.

He asserted that the general elections will be held on schedule on July 25.

“The commission will decide it course of action in light of the Supreme Court’s judgement,” he said.

Delimitation is a major cause of concern for politicians.

Many fear that the July 25 elections could be postponed if delimitation or constituency boundary marking is delayed; however, the commission rules out any delay in the polls.

On Friday, caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk said the elections will be held on time.

“I will work according to the mandate given to me,” he said after taking oath.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

