ECP amends election schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has pushed forward the final scrutiny date for nomination forms from June 14 to June 19.
The ECP will accept appeals against returning officers’ decisions till June 22 and the appeals will be decided by June 27.
The list of candidates will be displayed on June 28, while the final list will be published on June 30.
The polling date has not been changed and will remain July 25.