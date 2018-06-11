Dr. Farooq Sattar announces to launch ‘Janoobi Sindh Soba Tehreek’

Senior MQM-P leader Dr. Farooq Sattar has said that he is going to launch “Janoobi Sindh Soba Tehreek” (South Sindh Province Movement).

“We will now launch Janoobi Sindh Soba Tehreek,” said Dr Sattar, while talking to newsmen on Monday.

The veteran politician also hinted at boycotting the upcoming elections. “Minus-one has been implemented and now attempts are being made to minus the MQM,” he said.

“This is minus-two and minus MQM formula,” he said, commenting on Islamabad High court’s decision that declared Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of Bahadurabad camp as party’s convener.

Earlier today, the IHC declared Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as MQM-P’s convener, rejecting Dr Farooq Sattar’s appeal against an earlier verdict of the ECP.

Dr. Sattar said he can’t accept the decision. “The courts don’t make anyone a leader.”