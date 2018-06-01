Dissident PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI

An estranged PML-N leader from southern Punjab, Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, has decided to join the PTI.

According to sources, he will officially join the PTI after meeting Imran Khan. Mr Khosa has contacted Jahangir Tareen.

In an interview with SAMAA TV in March, Mr Khosa had said that former PM Nawaz Sharif would soon flee the country. According to him, the Sharif family would not be able to face the corruption charges against them and will then flee the country.

According to him, the Sharif family was conspiring to take to the streets against the country’s judiciary and military. He said he hopes that the judiciary would wrap up the current government. “I hope this system of corruption is sent packing by the judiciary,” he said.

Mr Khosa is 83 years of age. He has previously served as a senior advisor to the Punjab CM.

