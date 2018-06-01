Dissident PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI

June 1, 2018
Abbas Shabbir

An estranged PML-N leader from southern Punjab, Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, has decided to join the PTI.

According to sources, he will officially join the PTI after meeting Imran Khan. Mr Khosa has contacted Jahangir Tareen.

In an interview with SAMAA TV in March, Mr Khosa had said that former PM Nawaz Sharif would soon flee the country. According to him, the Sharif family would not be able to face the corruption charges against them and will then flee the country.

According to him, the Sharif family was conspiring to take to the streets against the country’s judiciary and military. He said he hopes that the judiciary would wrap up the current government. “I hope this system of corruption is sent packing by the judiciary,” he said.

Mr Khosa is 83 years of age. He has previously served as a senior advisor to the Punjab CM.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

See Also

PTI names candidates contesting elections from Sindh

June 1, 2018 1:37 pm

You all fell for the wrong Shabnam

June 1, 2018 1:31 pm

Jawad Ahmad to contest election against Imran, Shehbaz and Bilawal with a focus on middle class

June 1, 2018 11:02 am

Farooq Bandial expelled from PTI

May 31, 2018 11:07 pm

Nasir Durrani recuses himself from Punjab caretaker CM post

May 31, 2018 10:33 pm

BRT Peshawar engineer resigns over ‘huge corruption’ in project

May 31, 2018 8:54 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 31 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 31 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.