Rain brings relief to Punjab; more showers likely

According to the Met Office, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Faisalabad, Shorkot, Pakpatan, Mian Chunnu, Lodhran and other cities experienced rain.Weather in Karachi is also pleasant due to sea breeze.Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust storm is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions), Hazara division, tribal agencies, Islamabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan and Zhob divisions.Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust storm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan divisions, upper FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir.Rain with gusty winds occurred at few places in upper Punjab, Hazara, Zhob divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Turbat, Sibbi 50°C, Noorpurthal 48°C, Bahawalnagar, Jaccobabad 47°C.