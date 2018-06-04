Court acquits convict in Khadija Siddiqui case

June 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Lahore High Court has ordered to acquit a man who allegedly stabbed a female law student.

Shah Hussain, the son of prominent lawyer, was sentenced to seven years in jail for stabbing Khadija Siddiqui 23 times in 2016.

Later, the sessions court had reduced his sentenced to four years.

Khadija Siddiqui has expressed reservations over court’s decision and appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice.

Ms. Siddiqui said she will not give up and approach every platform for justice.

“Inna lilahi wa ina ilahi rajioon! Justice butchered. Shah hussain acquitted!”

Hassan Qureshi, Ms. Siddiqui’s lawyer said that the forensic report had clearly stated that Khadija’s blood was found on Shah Hussain’s helmet.

 
 
 

