Could banning plastic save our oceans?

Reports say nearly 20 metric tons of trash is dumped in the sea every day. Nearly 60% of that trash is comprised of plastic.World Oceans Day is observed on June 8 every year to create awareness about the major role oceans play in everyday life. This year, the focus is on preventing plastic pollution that is causing tremendous harm to our marine resources.According to environmentalist Dr Nuzhat Khan, plastic is not biodegradable and therefore cannot be naturally decomposed. Dr Asif Inaam of the National Institute of Oceanography said people are completely unaware that through the fish they eat, they are inadvertently consuming large amounts of plastic.