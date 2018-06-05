Contempt of court: Ahsan Iqbal tenders apology in LHC

June 5, 2018
Shahid Hussain

Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has tendered unconditional apology over his controversial “anti-judiciary” speech in the LHC.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Mazhar Ali Naqvi, was hearing the contempt of court case against the former federal minister on Tuesday.

Ahsan Iqbal’s speech was also played in the court.

Ahsan Iqbal’s lawyer told the three-member bench that the former interior minister didn’t intend to disrespect the judiciary.

The bench stated that the verdict in Panama case was termed as unfair but the judgements in Hudaibiya and Khawaja Asif disqualification case were deemed ideal.

Late, the court directed Mr. Iqbal to submit the transcript of his controversial statement.

 
 
 

