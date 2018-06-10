CJP assigns Khadija Siddiqi case to Justice Asif Khosa

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has assigned the Khadija Siddiqi case to Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

The main suspect in the case, Shah Hussain, is the son of a prominent lawyer, and stabbed Siddiqi 23 times.

He was acquitted by the Lahore High Court after the judge ruled that the attacker’s guilt could not be established.

The CJP had earlier taken notice of the acquittal.

Speaking at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry, Justice Nisar said no one is above the law. He asked how the suspect was acquitted and observed that if Khadija had been a lawyer’s daughter, the case would have turned out differently.