Caring for the dead: Karachi traffic policeman earns reward for viral video

June 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




A Karachi traffic policeman’s video went viral on social media. That video earned him a reward.

The video showed how vehicles on Sharae Faisal continued to run over a dead cat until a traffic police official, Mehboob, stops to remove the animal’s body from the road. He risks his own life as traffic on the signal-free corridor is fast when he is picking up the cat.

A passer-by had caught the action on camera and uploaded it on social media.

As the video went viral, a number of people praised the official. Finally, Sindh IG Allah Dino Khawaja announced a reward of Rs100,000 along with a certificate for Mehboob. The Sukkur DIG also announced Rs20,000 for the official.

Sparing a few NGos, it is unusual in Pakistan to care for living animals let alone the dead ones. While cats are still acceptable, dogs on the streets meet a far gruesome fate: they are poisoned by the government and left to die to ‘control’ their increasing population.
 
 
 

See Also

Dr. Farooq Sattar announces to launch ‘Janoobi Sindh Soba Tehreek’

June 11, 2018 6:53 pm

Shehbaz Sharif to run for three seats in Karachi

June 10, 2018 8:32 pm

Rain brings relief to Punjab; more showers likely

June 9, 2018 5:44 pm

Distribution of election tickets widens rift within PTI

June 9, 2018 4:15 pm

Facebook out to lure eSports fans with online portal

June 9, 2018 1:43 pm

Musharraf gets nomination papers for Karachi’s NA-247

June 9, 2018 1:09 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.