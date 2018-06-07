Caretaker setup: PML-N cries foul over Askari’s appointment

His appointment was made by the Election Commission today (Thursday) to see the province through July 25 general elections.Askari is a prominent analyst and educationist.“His name was proposed by PTI. Everyone knows his stance against PML-N, so we have reservations. It’s a misfortune that election commission has appointed him,” said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while speaking to reporters.He was accompanied by senior PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal.“His columns are a proof that Askari is not an impartial person which a caretaker chief minister must be,” Abbasi said.The commission’s decision has cast doubts over the upcoming elections. People will reject the election results after such decisions, he said.PML-N rejects the appointment, Abbasi said, urging the commission to review its decision.