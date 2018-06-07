Caretaker setup: PML-N cries foul over Askari’s appointment

June 7, 2018
The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has protested over the appointment of Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, seeing it as a ‘misfortune’.

His appointment was made by the Election Commission today (Thursday) to see the province through July 25 general elections.

Askari is a prominent analyst and educationist.



“His name was proposed by PTI. Everyone knows his stance against PML-N, so we have reservations. It’s a misfortune that election commission has appointed him,” said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while speaking to reporters.

He was accompanied by senior PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal.

“His columns are a proof that Askari is not an impartial person which a caretaker chief minister must be,” Abbasi said.

The commission’s decision has cast doubts over the upcoming elections. People will reject the election results after such decisions, he said.

PML-N rejects the appointment, Abbasi said, urging the commission to review its decision.
 
 
 

