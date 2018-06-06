Caretaker PM meets General Bajwa

June 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to officials, the two high-ups discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army.

In the meeting, the army chief felicitated Nasir-ul-Mulk on assuming office of the Prime Minister.

Former chief justice Nasir-ul-Mulk took charge as caretaker prime minister on Friday with a mandate of running the government until a new administration is elected in the nationwide poll on July 25.

 
 
 

