Caretaker PM Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk visits Swat

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk paid a visit to his native city of Swat on Sunday.

This is his first visit to the city since become the acting prime minister.

He also paid a visit his father’s grave and offered Fateha.

Mulk is expected to meet the people including at his “Kamran Corps” residence from 10am to 5pm.

Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk took oath of caretaker Prime Minister on June 1.

He was nominated as Caretaker PM by the Government and Opposition after a series of meetings.

The retired judge is the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

