Dr Hasan Askari takes oath as caretaker CM of Punjab

Dr Hasan Askari took oath as the caretaker CM of Punjab at 11am on Friday.

The governor, Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, administered the oath to Dr Askari at Governor House, Lahore. Former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Alauddin Marri will take oath as Balochistan’s caretaker CM at 5pm at Governor House, Quetta.

The Election Commission appointed both the interim CMs after the government and opposition as well as the parliamentary committees failed to reach a consensus.

Mr Askari is a political and defence analyst. He is a columnist and the author of several books and articles on Pakistan and South Asian affairs.

Mr Marri, a social worker and son of a former bureaucrat, belongs to Balochistan’s Mastung district. He is considered a close aide of former Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.