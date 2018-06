The Karachi police have arrested two men and seized a large cache of weapons from Defence’s Khayaban-e-Tanzeem.

Police searched a black Corolla with Islamabad number plate GW-552 when they found it filled with guns.

Two men, Javed Ashraf and Chanesar, were arrested.

The car had 11 Kalashnikovs, seven shotguns and 10 pistols. It was full of ammunition as well.

The police are investigating