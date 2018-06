Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is all set to contest the upcoming election on NA-246.

He submitted his nomination form through his counsel, Farooq Naek, to the returning officer of District South on Monday.

Candidates have begun filing their nomination papers. Monday is the first day. The exercise will continue till June 8. The list of candidates will be displayed on June 8.

Pakistan polls its next government into power on July 25.