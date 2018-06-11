Bilawal files nomination papers from NA-200 Larkana

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has filed his nomination papers to contest election from NA-200 Larkana.

In a tweet, the PPP chairman said this is the “same seat my mother, grandmother and grandfather contested from”.

Filed my nomination papers from NA200 Larkana. Same seat my mother, grandmother & grandfather contested from.Come a long way & have a lot more to do. We need a stronger democracy, economic justice & vigorous foreign policy to build a peaceful, prosperous & progressive #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/hzSJVd3vij — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 11, 2018

“We need a stronger democracy, economic justice and vigorous foreign policy to build a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Pakistan.”

According to a party statement issued here on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto will also contest upcoming election from party’s stronghold Lyari (NA-246) and Malakand (NA-8).