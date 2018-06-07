Bilawal Bhutto files nomination papers for NA-246

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari submitted nomination papers to contest the elections from Lyari’s National Assembly seat, NA-246, on Thursday.

It will be Bilawal’s first election in his political career for which he has chosen Lyari, that was long known as a pro-PPP neighborhood in Karachi.

Bilawal’s mother, the late Benazir Bhutto, and his father, Asif Ali Zardari, contested and won the elections of 1988 and 1990 from Lyari.

Several other candidates from political parties have also acquired papers for NA-246.

The elections have been scheduled across Pakistan for July 25.