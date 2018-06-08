Balochistan headlines: Theft of mandate, target-killers, urgent relief

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. BNP chief vows to resist theft of mandate

Daily Intakhab, Hub

Baluchistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal fears that some forces in the province may attempt to snatch mandate of people of the province in the upcoming general elections.

“We will adopt a strict course of action if our mandate was snatched like 2013 election,” he said.

2. Police close in on hit-men: IG Balochistan

Daily Azadi, Quetta

Inspector General Balochistan Police, Muazzam Jah Ansari, has claimed that the law enforcing personnel would soon arrest a group of terrorists involved in attacks on police.

“We are closing in on target-killers who have martyred several policemen,” the IG said while addressing a news conference in Quetta.

“There are many terrorist groups operating in Quetta. Most of them have been eliminated while the one behind attacks on security forces is yet to be arrested,” he said.

3. PTI is last hope of Balochistan: Yar Muhammad Rind

Daily Jang, Quetta

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan chapter, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has promised to provide relief to people of the province on an ‘emergency basis’ after coming into power.

“PTI is the last hope for people of Balochistan. We have a better plan for prosperity and development of this province,” he said while addressing a gathering.