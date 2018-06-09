Balochistan headlines: No political agenda, first right, delimitation

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. No harm in postponing elections: CM Balochistan

Daily Azadi, Quetta

Alauddin Marri took oath as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan in a ceremony in Quetta on Friday. Speaking to reporters, he said

Replying to a question about the demand for delay in elections due to extreme weather, he said “there is no harm is postponing the elections.”

“I have no political agenda. The holding of free and fair elections will be my priority,” he said.

2. Bhootani files nomination papers for NA-272

Daily Intakhab, Hub

Former deputy speaker of Balochistan Assembly Aslam Bhootani has filed his nomination papers to contest election from Balohictan’s NA-272. The National Assembly constituency is comprised of Lasbela and Gwadar districts.

The politician, while speaking to reporters, promised to play his role to resolve civic issues of Gwadar.

“CPEC is Pakistan’s future but people of Gwadar have first right over it. The fact is that even people of Gwadar are deprived of clean drinking water,” he said.

3. Jamali has not joined PTI

Daily Express, Quetta

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan chapter, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has denied the reports that former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has joined PTI.

“We have invited a son and some relatives of Mr. Jamali to become part of PTI, but did not speak to him for joining us; however, we will be happy if he joins us,” Rind said.

4. Balochistan’s politics being polluted: Mengal

Daily Jang, Quetta

Baluchistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has said that politics in the province ‘is being polluted’ by some elements.

“With our consistency, we will one day eliminate corrupt rulers from the country,” said Mengal, a former chief minister of the province.

He said the intervention of state institutions in the politics is unacceptable.

5. Achakzai vow to challenge fresh delimitation

Daily Express, Quetta

Pakhtoonkhwa Mili Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai has said that he would challenge the delimitation of constituencies carried out by the Election Commission in Balochistan.

The delimitation should have been done on the basis of equality, but the significant decrease of Pashtoon population has been shown in delimitation of constituencies, he said in press conference in Quetta.

He said the delimitation should be done as per the formula designed by ECP, but it was not followed. The delimitation of Quetta constituencies has also been done impartially, he added.