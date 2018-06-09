Azfar Bukhari, Javed Jabbar, Talat Masood kept out of caretaker federal cabinet

The names of three reputed figures were removed from the list of caretaker federal ministers at the eleventh hour, sources said.

Renowned journalist Azfar Bukhari, General (retired) Talat Masood and Javed Jabbar were among the 21 personalities whose names were forwarded to the caretaker PM.

However, the federal cabinet was kept short on the insistence of the caretaker PM.

Javed Jabbar was supposed to be given the portfolio of Ministry of Information, Talat Masood was expected to takeover Ministry of Defence and Azfar Bukhari was likely to be given the charge of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Mr. Bukhari is considered a well-reputed personality in several international institutions, including European Union.

Pakistan could address the long standing concerns of EU regarding the elections in the country.

Sources said four or six new ministers are likely to be added in the caretaker cabinet in next couple of days.