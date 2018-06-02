Ayesha Ahad case: SC summons Hamza Shehbaz on June 29

June 2, 2018
Shahjahan Khurram

The chief justice has summoned PML-N representative Hamza Shehbaz on June 29 for allegedly issuing threats to Ayesha Ahad. 

A hearing of the suo moto notice against threats allegedly made to Ayesha Ahad was being conducted at the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court.

Ayesha Ahad stated told the chief justice that she and her daughter’s lives were in danger from Hamza Shehbaz.

“The court can’t let anyone’s life be threatened,” said the chief justice.

The chief justice ordered Punjab government to provide Ayesha Ahad with security and ordered Hamza Shehbaz to appear before the court on June 29.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV outside the court, Ayesha Ahad thanked Justice Saqib Nisar and said that her pleas were heard after seven-and-a-half years.

Hamza Shehbaz is not in the country at the moment. He will return to Pakistan in a couple of days.

Ayesha Ahad has alleged that she and Hamza Shehbaz had gotten married in 2010. However, Hamza Shehbaz denies the allegations and claims that Ayesha is not his wife.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

