Pre-poll rigging has begun, says Nawaz Sharif

Pre-poll rigging has begun in the country, said former PM Nawaz Sharif.

He had an informal talk with reporters at the accountability court on Wednesday. The court resumed hearing the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family.

According to Mr Sharif, pre-poll rigging began the day when he was removed from his post as president of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz. He said that he was disqualified from holding public office for life.

“Suo motu action is initiated on every other issue,” he said. He said no one takes any notice when his party members are forced to join other parties.

Journalists asked him to comment on the controversy surrounding Reham Khan’s upcoming book. “I don’t know what the issue is,” he said. “Imran Khan would know better. I just know what’s being published in the paper.”

He also condemned the abduction of journalists.

On Tuesday, the court dismissed the miscellaneous petition that the former PM submitted. He requested in the petition for final arguments in all the three references against his family to be heard together.

Case history

The Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified then PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case on July 27, 2017, from holding public office. The deposed PM’s name did not appear in the Panama Papers. The papers linked, however, his children to offshore companies and properties.

The court ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate into the Sharif family’s wealth as there was “insufficient evidence” to oust the PM over allegations pertaining to his family’s wealth.

NAB filed three corruption references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar. Avenfield is one of those references.

The Panama Papers described Maryam as “the owner of British Virgin Islands-based firms Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, incorporated in 1994 and 1993”. The Sharif family denies involvement in any kind of corruption.