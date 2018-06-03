At least 10 have been injured in a fight that broke out in Wana after a PTM gathering Saturday, leading to escalated tensions in the area.

It was decided that on Sunday they would meet at 3:00 pm for a jirga.

Wazir tribe elders decided that they needed to settle the dispute.

On Sunday as 3:00 pm approached, there were men selling red PTM caps at the bazaar.

Some Aman Committee men told them to leave. A scuffle broke out in which several people were injured including Ali Wazir who is a journalist with Mashriq TV and a member of the PTM.

The men did not shoot at each other but as it happens in such fights, they did aerial firing.

In the scuffle, they beat each other. Some men were treated in Wana with first aid but 10 of them had to be taken at Dera Ismail Khan.

The FC have cordoned off the area.

There were reports that tensions had been simmering between the two groups for about 10 days.

According to information received from Dera Ismail Khan, the number of injured is 45. However the correct figures could not be immediately independently verified.

(Conflicting accounts of the incident were issued)

Story first published: 3rd June 2018