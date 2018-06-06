Asghar Khan case: All respondents ordered to file reply

A three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has ordered all respondents in the Asghar Khan case to submit written replies within a week.

During the proceedings today (Wednesday), the apex court summoned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to explain his position.

Attorney General told the court Nawaz Sharif will be represented by his counsel. At which, the bench adjourned the case proceedings till June 12.

The next hearing of the case will be held in Lahore registry.

On Jan 2 this year, the Supreme Court issued notices to 21 people including politicians and army officials connected to the Asghar Khan case.

Nawaz Sharif, politicians Javed Hashmi, Abida Hussain, and retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani are among those who were issued legal notices.