Asad Kharal says masked men attacked him, Chief Justice takes notice

Journalist Asad Kharal tweeted on Tuesday that men wearing masks attacked him. He said he was in the hospital.

I have been attacked by some person wearing masks, I am in hospital. — Asad Kharal (@AsadKharal) June 5, 2018

Kharal was on his way home from the airport when his vehicle was intercepted. The masked men pulled him out of the car and assaulted him.

He was taken to Lahore Services Hospital for treatment.

Other journalists condemned the incident.

Awful to hear this. No journalist should ever be attacked. There must be an investigation and the perpetrators must be held accountable. — Omar Waraich (@OmarWaraich) June 5, 2018

Strongly condemn attack on any journalist. Really hope Mr. Kharal is ok, and Punjab Govt would do all in their power to investigate who did it. The attackers of @Matiullahjan919 @Ahmad_Noorani & @TahaSSiddiqui are still at large. No clue about abductors of @gulbukhari either. https://t.co/Uzcfhtf7RS — Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) June 5, 2018

Attack on journalist @AsadKharal is highly condemnable pic.twitter.com/gc2JOm1UCf — Arshad Sharif (@arsched) June 6, 2018

Asad Kharal was attacked at Lahore airport by goons. Nothing justifies violence. @CMShehbaz You are responsible till the caretaker CM takes over. Those who attacked Kharal must be identified, investigated and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Take responsibility. — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) June 6, 2018

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the attack on Kharal and sought a report within 24 hours.

The attack happened the same day as when columnist and rights activist Gul Bukhari was abducted. She was released a day later.

Attacks on journalists and press freedom are common in the country. Pakistan ranks 139 on RSF’s World Press Freedom Index.