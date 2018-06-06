Asad Kharal says masked men attacked him, Chief Justice takes notice

June 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Journalist Asad Kharal tweeted on Tuesday that men wearing masks attacked him. He said he was in the hospital.

Kharal was on his way home from the airport when his vehicle was intercepted. The masked men pulled him out of the car and assaulted him.

He was taken to Lahore Services Hospital for treatment.

Other journalists condemned the incident.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the attack on Kharal and sought a report within 24 hours.

The attack happened the same day as when columnist and rights activist Gul Bukhari was abducted. She was released a day later.

Attacks on journalists and press freedom are common in the country. Pakistan ranks 139 on RSF’s World Press Freedom Index.

 
 
 

