Army chief discusses bilateral ties, Afghanistan with Mike Pompeo

Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed on Wednesday different issues such as bilateral ties and Afghanistan.

They spoke over the phone and discussed how they could advance the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US, said the State Department.

Relations between the two countries have been tense. Washington has suspended aid to Islamabad after the Trump administration said Pakistan was providing “safe havens” to terror outfits. The US has repeatedly urged Pakistan to “do more” against the Haqqani network and the Taliban. Pakistan denies all such allegations, saying that its resolve against terrorism is unwavering. In May, the two countries imposed travel restrictions on each other’s diplomats.