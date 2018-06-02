Another student levels harassment accusations against Bahria College examiner

Another female student has come up with harassment accusations against Bahria College Islamabad invigilator.

The female student claimed that examiner Sadat Bashir used to call students her daughter infront of faculty members and tried to flirt with them in private.

“He would threaten to fail us in exams if we provided any kind of resistance,” she said.

The student said that she had reported the issue to the administration but no action was taken against him.

A number of students of Bahria College Islamabad have said that their teacher harassed them sexually.

The professor was sent as an invigilator to the college by Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education to invigilate intermediate exams. The examiner is a teacher at Islamabad’s Model College for Boys.

A few days after the exams, students accused the teacher of inappropriately touching and passing indecent remarks at them during their practical examination in the college.

The affected students turned to social media and shared their accounts, demanding action against the accused.

Bahria College principal took notice of the incident and reported the matter to the federal directorate of collegiate. He was later suspended his name was blacklisted by the authorities.

The inquiry committee has started investigation against the professor.

