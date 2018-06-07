Alauddin Marri is caretaker Balochistan chief minister

The Election Commission has appointed Alauddin Marri as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan to see the province through the elections scheduled for July 25.

It was announced by the commission’s spokesman Akhtar Nazeer.

He said the commission has unanimously appointed Marri after a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan.

The commission decided on the CM since Balochistan’s parliamentary committee had failed to agree on a name.

The government had nominated Allauddin Marri and Sardar Shoukat Popalzai while the opposition’s nominees were Ashraf Jahangir Qazi and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani.

The matter was referred to the committee due to a deadlock in talks between the chief ministers and opposition leader of the province.

The assembly completed it constitutional term on May 31.