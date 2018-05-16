Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali served as the PM between 2002 and 2004 during General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. He is currently associated with the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz.. Photo: AFP

Former PM and lawmaker Mir Zafarullah Jamali submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to him, the government ignored Balochistan in the federal budget.

Jamali, who belongs to Balochistan’s Jaffarabad district, said that the prime minister and the opposition leader appointed the NAB chairperson. “If they are unhappy with his performance, they should be the ones to resign,” he said.

According to him, people told lies on the floor of the assembly. “They are criticising state institutions and you are saying nothing to them,” he said to the speaker.

Jamali served as the PM between 2002 and 2004 during General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. He is currently associated with the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

