Won’t sit in Sindh Assembly if I’m elected and not given powers, says Kamal

"I will not sit in the assembly for a single day if we are not given powers," he said during an interaction with the students of Iqra University. Here are some other questions that were asked from the former mayor of Karachi on the show.Ans. If I were to point out the number one issue that Karachi is facing today, it would be the absence of an able political leadership. If you even hand over the administration of London to the current lot of political leaders, they will create a water crisis in the city.Hence electing the people who can solve this city’s problems is the biggest challenge of the city. The chief justice is taking suo moto notices and hearing cases related to the water commission. The chief justice said during one of these hearings that 92% of the water that reaches our homes is contaminated. This means that is mixed with sewerage water and is poison for us.I believe the unjust is not the one who puts Karachi through these problems. The people who empower such individuals with the power of the vote are the unjust ones. I believe the people will have to take special care in the upcoming elections and choose their candidate with caution.I have always owned Karachi. Mustafa Kamal used to spend five years on the roads at night so that Karachiites could have excellent mornings. I can’t recall one single night during the five years that I was mayor in which I had a lovely dinner with my family and then slept at the appropriate hour.I left Karachi because decisions were not being taken in the best interests of the people of this city. I was a senator when I resigned and left the country with my family. People nowadays spend millions just to become a senator. I succeeded in landing a wonderful job and lived a comfortable life abroad.I soon came to the realization that God had not given me all the blessings to enjoy it myself while others suffered. Hence I came back at the risk of my life, knowing that I could be killed for speaking out.I do not agree with your statement that the people are not listening to me. They are paying attention to my message which is why I have 22,000 workers in the past two years. Those who have an organized structure since the past 34 years are now afraid of us.I will not run away from the country if that happens and I will tell you why. Altaf Hussain was powerful when I returned to Pakistan. He had the capacity to gather 15,000 people at 3:00 am in the morning in only three minutes. That too with a single phone call.We were the ones who defeated him. I don’t believe in kicking a man while he’s down. We were the ones who put him down.I started out in the MQM as a low level street worker. I made my way to the top slowly and became an MPA. At that time I did not have any interaction with the party’s London wing. I became a minister and was later appointed the mayor.It was then that the London wing established contact with me. In 2012, Scotland Yard declared that Altaf Hussain and his cronies had met with R&AW chief in four different countries and had been receiving funds from them for the past 22 years.That was the time I came to know that Altaf Hussain was an agent of R&AW. By that time I had left the country and was an estranged member of the party.Even if I was guilty at the time, I have changed my ways. If I turn criminals into better human beings, Pakistan should thank me for it.Currently MQM has 51 seats in the Sindh Assembly and we plan to take all of them, God willing. One of our MPAs who joined PSP stayed for over eight hours in the assembly to protest as his constituency in Orangi was not getting water. Today, they are sending 100 tankers of water there because of his protest.Imagine if 51 MPAs of PSP stage peaceful protests in Sindh Assembly. I will not give weapons to my party workers. If I am unable to solve the problems of the people, I will resign from the assembly and tell my voters to vote for someone who can.

Story first published: 11th May 2018