Khursheed Shah to reveal caretaker PM’s name on May 15

May 11, 2018
Abbas Shabbir

Khursheed Shah will reveal the caretaker PM’s name on May 15. Photo: File

The PM and opposition leader have reached a consensus on a name for the caretaker prime minister. They have yet to make the name public.

“We have agreed upon a name,” Khursheed Shah, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, told the media. “It’s a secret for now. I will announce the name on May 15.”

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shah considered six names for the caretaker PM and finally agreed on one. According to Shah, they have yet to make the name public because of the media’s tendency to create hue and cry about every other issue.

“I am good at keeping secrets,” said Shah. “I will not reveal the name ahead of time.”

The government’s term ends May 31, after which a caretaker setup will take over the affairs of the country and hold the next general elections.

Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 11th May 2018

 

