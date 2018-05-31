Will not support a single day’s delay in elections: PM Abbasi

Outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his party will not support a single day’s delay in the upcoming general election.

“A delay in the polls will be unacceptable,” he said in his final speech as prime minister on Thursday. “The people of Pakistan should be allowed to determine the country’s future.”

“Every single non-representative government has failed to deliver for the country.”

He also highlighted the role the media plays in elections.

“The freedom of media is key factor whenever elections are held in country,” he added.

The PM said that Pakistan’s economic situation has also improved, claiming that the economic growth rate has improved from three to six percent despite many challenges. He added that the economy is capable of delivering sustainable growth of over six percent.

He said that a water policy has been made, which will determine how the resource will be utilized to fulfill Pakistan’s needs, adding that the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam is vital to address the water challenge.

Appreciating the role of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party leader displayed exemplary leadership inside the Parliament.

“He always talked about democracy, taking the democratic process forward.”

Story first published: 31st May 2018