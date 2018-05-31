Will not support a single day’s delay in elections: PM Abbasi

May 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his party will not support a single day’s delay in the upcoming general election.

“A delay in the polls will be unacceptable,” he said in his final speech as prime minister on Thursday. “The people of Pakistan should be allowed to determine the country’s future.”

“Every single non-representative government has failed to deliver for the country.”

He also highlighted the role the media plays in elections.

“The freedom of media is key factor whenever elections are held in country,” he added.

The PM said that Pakistan’s economic situation has also improved, claiming that the economic growth rate has improved from three to six percent despite many challenges. He added that the economy is capable of delivering sustainable growth of over six percent.

He said that a water policy has been made, which will determine how the resource will be utilized to fulfill Pakistan’s needs, adding that the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam is vital to address the water challenge.

Appreciating the role of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party leader displayed exemplary leadership inside the Parliament.

“He always talked about democracy, taking the democratic process forward.”

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

See Also

President signs law merging FATA with KP

May 31, 2018 4:53 pm

Election 2018: Who will take Karachi?

May 31, 2018 1:33 pm

England call up Sam Curran as Stokes cover for Pakistan finale

May 31, 2018 1:02 pm

Usman Salahuddin likely to make Test debut at Leeds

May 31, 2018 11:46 am

PTI wants to withdraw Nasir Khosa’s name as it foresees defeat, says Shehbaz Sharif

May 31, 2018 10:48 am

Shangla’s boat taxis weather terror’s storm

May 30, 2018 11:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.