Will never allow division of Sindh to take place: Sharjeel Memon

Memon was speaking to media outside an accountability court in Karachi where he had arrived to attend a NAB reference hearing in which he is accused of being involved in corruption of Rs5.76bn."To save Sindh, the people of this province are ready to lay down their lives," he said. "We will not let Sindh be divided no matter what."He criticised PTI representative Naeem-ul-Haque for slapping PML-N's Danyal Aziz on national TV."Even more disappointing than the altercation is the fact that Imran Khan condoned Naeem's actions," he said.The witness in the NAB reference against Sharjeel Memon, Zeenat Jahan, was absent. The court postponed the next hearing till May 31 and ordered the witness to be brought forward by then.

Story first published: 26th May 2018