Who will be our caretaker PM?

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khurshid Shah will meet once again today to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister.

The current government’s term ends May 31. A caretaker setup will then take over and hold the general elections in the next 60 days.

The meeting will take place at Parliament House. According to sources, the names of former State Bank governor Shamshad Akhtar and former chief justices Nasirul Mulk and Tasadduq Jillani will again be deliberated upon.

On May 11, Khursheed Shah said he will reveal the name of the caretaker PM on May 15. On Wednesday, he said that he will make the name public in another two days. It is expected that he will disclose the name on Friday after meeting the PM.

“I will have the final meeting with the PM in two days,” said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly on Wednesday. “Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave me the right to choose the caretaker PM.”

Shah had told the media on May 11 that he and PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had agreed upon a name for the caretaker PM. “It’s a secret for now,” he said. “I will announce the name on May 15.” They considered six names and finally reached a consensus on one. According to Shah, they have yet to make the name public because of the media’s tendency to create hue and cry about every other issue. “I am good at keeping secrets,” said Shah. “I will not reveal the name ahead of time.”

