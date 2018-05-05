What life is like in Liaquatabad

May 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan is eyeing to get back its glory after its factions united a couple of days ago. 

The MQM-P is going to hold the first show of power at Tanki Ground, FC Area, where the PPP held its rally last Sunday (April 29). The estranged leaders from the Bahadurabad and PIB Colony factions joined hands.

But there are problems at hand. Civic life in Karachi has suffered. The famous tank of FC Area has water but it is dirty. Samaa reporter Shahbaz Khan reports.

There are huge rubbish heaps around the venue of the MQM-P rally. Samaa reporter Shafqat Aziz highlighted the issue which was ignored by the Muttahida in the past ten years.

Large water tankers have entered the area to block the roads. People say these tankers did not provide water for the last five years. Shahbaz Khan

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th May 2018

 

