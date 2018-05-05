Weather to remain hot in most parts of Pakistan

May 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the weather in many parts of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab will remain hot.

The weather department predicted light rains for Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Islamabad and upper parts of FATA region.

A spokesman of PMD stated that the mercury in Karachi is expected to remain between 36 to 38 degrees centigrade.

He also said that humidity level was 50 percent and winds were blowing at the speed of 14 kilometers.

The spokesman went on to say that the temperature is likely to fall as sea winds start blowing.

