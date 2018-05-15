We should not have punished Pervaiz Rashid: Maryam Nawaz

May 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




We should not have punished Pervaiz Rashid over the ‘Dawn Leaks’ controversy, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Tuesday.

The former PM’s daughter was getting seated in her car outside the accountability court when reporters asked her why Mr Rashid was punished if Dawn’s story was true. “We should not have done that,” she replied and closed her door.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif removed Mr Rashid after his name came up in the ‘Dawn Leaks’ controversy.

In an interview to SAMAA last year in August, Mr Rashid was asked to comment on the former PM’s decision. Mr Rashid said that he would speak on the issue some other day.

“This is not a big issue,” he had said. “I am a political worker and have played that role in the past as well. Lots of truths come out into the open with the passage of time.”
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th May 2018

 

See Also

We discussed Pakistan’s isolation in 2016 and they called it Dawn Leaks: Nawaz Sharif

May 15, 2018 11:38 am

Imran demands PM, Shehbaz’s resignation over Nawaz’s Mumbai statement

May 14, 2018 6:47 pm

National commission should decide if I’m a traitor or not, says Nawaz

May 14, 2018 6:24 pm

The ‘Baghi’ returns to PML-N

May 11, 2018 11:41 pm

This is how politicians reacted to Khawaja Asif’s disqualification

April 26, 2018 11:25 pm

Nawaz, Maryam all set for Pakistan return

April 22, 2018 11:34 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.