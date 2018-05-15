We should not have punished Pervaiz Rashid: Maryam Nawaz

The former PM’s daughter was getting seated in her car outside the accountability court when reporters asked her why Mr Rashid was punished if Dawn’s story was true. “We should not have done that,” she replied and closed her door.Former PM Nawaz Sharif removed Mr Rashid after his name came up in the ‘Dawn Leaks’ controversy.In an interview to SAMAA last year in August, Mr Rashid was asked to comment on the former PM’s decision. Mr Rashid said that he would speak on the issue some other day.“This is not a big issue,” he had said. “I am a political worker and have played that role in the past as well. Lots of truths come out into the open with the passage of time.”

Story first published: 15th May 2018