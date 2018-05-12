Water tankers will be just a click away with KWSB’s mobile app

Ordering water tankers just got easy as Karachi Water and Swerage Board announced the launch of a new mobile application that will allow users to order tankers with a simple click.

“People will be able to order tankers just by clicking on the application,” said Mr Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, MD KWSB. “You can check out the price of the tanker as well before deciding to order it.”

The mobile application will also display the name and number of the driver. Each tanker will be allotted a number which will be shown on the application as well.

The application will make life easy but for the chosen few who can afford costly water tankers.

Story first published: 12th May 2018