Water flow blocked at Jagran, Kundal Shahi hydel projects for rescue operation

On Sunday, a bus carrying at least 40 tourists fell into River Neelum as the Kundal Shahi bridge collapsed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. So far, rescue workers have fished out seven bodies. Water flow was blocked to ease the search of more bodies.Police, army and navy personnel, and residents have participated in the rescue operations.The Muzaffarabad deputy commissioner had said that more than 40 people fell into the water. He set up a control room to oversee the rescue work.Deaths of three students of a Faisalabad college were confirmed on Sunday. They had gone with other students and teachers on a trip to the valley.A woman is also among the seven deceased people whose bodies have been recovered.Neelum Valley is a popular tourist spot, especially in summers. A large number of people from in and outside of Pakistan head to the destination spot because of its cool weather and scenic beauty.The Kundal Shahi bridge was built eight years ago. The Azad Kashmir government has announced a three-day mourning period in light of the tragedy. Youm-e-Neelum activities have been postponed out of respect for the tourists who had drowned.A picture went viral on social media showing the tourist group posing for a picture minutes before the bridge collapsed. The fake news was nipped in the bud when it was found that the picture featured members of a tourist group from a month ago who had posed for a picture on the bridge.

Story first published: 15th May 2018